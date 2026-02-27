$48M Star Packers Defensive Back Could Be Traded to Carolina Panthers

Secondary depth isn't the most pressing issue facing the Carolina Panthers right now, but it is one that should not be ignored. The Panthers have two good cornerbacks and a good safety, which is a nice starting point.

However, beyond that, the Panthers are not in great shape. Jaycee Horn is one of the best in the NFL, and Mike Jackson has truly broken out. However, Jackson's 29 and will be a free agent in 2027. The Panthers also have very little beyond those two.

Chau Smith-Wade struggled as the slot corner. In fact, that coverage against the slot was one of the defense's biggest weaknesses in 2025. Corey Thornton's healthy return in 2026 could help, but he tore his ACL and was a UDFA.

It is worth looking into adding someone to either take the slot role, back up Horn and Jackson, and succeed Jackson in the next year or two. Could they do it by trade? One ESPN insider believes so.

Panthers deemed ideal trade destination for Packers CB Nate Hobbs

Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs (21) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden (36) celebrate | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Panthers need a cornerback, but they also need an edge rusher, tight end, safety, interior linebacker, wide receiver, and offensive tackle. Cornerback depth should be low on the list.

As a result, whatever salary cap space GM Dan Morgan can conjure up should go to those positions. Premier draft picks should also go to those positions. What about a trade? According to Dan Graziano and Ben Solak, the Panthers make sense for Nate Hobbs.

"He seems better cast as a slot corner, but the Packers aren't short on those, and it's possible they could see him as a valuable trade candidate who could help them pick up an extra draft pick or two," Graziano argued.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs (21) waits for the kickoff return | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Despite the injury risk, his success in the slot makes him an ideal Panthers target. He's under contract for three more years and about $9.9 million per year. None of it is guaranteed, making him a low-risk addition.

"Hobbs never settled into either the slot or the outside spot in Green Bay's defense. He is a better fit in the slot and has a good nose coming downhill in zone coverage," Solak added. The insider also noted that a deep draft and free agency class might limit the interest in Hobbs.

That's also good news for the Panthers, who could be able to sneak in with a couple of late-round future draft picks and add an underrated and useful piece to their secondary. The Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins were named as fits alongside the Panthers.