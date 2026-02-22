4 Easy Ways for the Carolina Panthers to Clear $54 Million in Cap Space

The Carolina Panthers aren't exactly flush with cash right now. This offseason, they have plenty of holes to address, but have just under $8 million in effective cap space right now.

That ranks 19th in the NFL, so it could certainly be a whole lot worse. However, the Panthers are still trying to restock this roster with talent, and they will need to get some good players in free agency to do so.

$8 million won't sign but maybe one impact player, and even that's a stretch. Fortunately, there are ways to clear up space, and with four simple moves, the Panthers could increase their cap space to almost $55 million.

How the Panthers can easily add more cap space

Releasing players, extending players, and restructuring contracts are the easiest way for NFL teams to clear up space. The Kansas City Chiefs cleared up over $40 million just by restructuring Patrick Mahomes' deal.

The Panthers can do something similar. Thanks to Jared Feinberg, we have a perfect pathway to $54.4 million in cap space, which is a total Dan Morgan can do some damage with.

I'm not too concerned with the #Panthers salary cap situation like some are. Four moves, and they are at $54.4 million, well in the green and in the Top-10 most salary cap space in the league.



Those moves? Base restructuring for 8 and 95, and releasing 82 and 94. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) February 18, 2026

First, the Panthers can do a simple base restructure for Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn, their two highest-paid players. Restructuring and converting some salary into signing bonuses is not difficult to pull off.

After those two moves, the Panthers can continue adding money by cutting Tommy Tremble. He'll save $6 million with a $2 million dead cap hit. Then, A'Shawn Robinson will clear up another $10.5 million with his release ($2.055 million dead cap).

Of course, Robinson is a valuable defender that the Panthers will miss, but perhaps that $10.5 million could go to an edge rusher, someone who'd be more helpful than a solid rotational IDL.

Either way, that puts the Panthers at $54.4 million in cap space, and that's just four moves. There are other moves to be made, such as:

Extending Damien Lewis ($9 million)

Extending Mike Jackson ($3.2 million)

Trading Andy Dalton ($2.2 million)

Releasing Bobby Brown III ($6.2 million)

Put simply, there are good ways for Dan Morgan to free up space to work with. Every GM can do it, and the good ones, which Morgan seems to be, are pretty shrewd. There's money to be made (cleared up) here, and the Panthers' pathway to it is not all that complicated.