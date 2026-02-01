5 Likely Cap Casualties the Panthers Should Keep Their Eye On

Every year, NFL teams are forced to move on from talented, useful, productive players because of the salary cap. It becomes much more cost-efficient to cut them than to keep them. Those players sometimes end up on other teams and play well.

The Carolina Panthers will likely cut some players to save money, including Tommy Tremble and Patrick Jones. But they should also keep their eye firmly on who other teams cut so they can fill some holes on the roster.

Darnell Mooney

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney

Bleacher Report insider Alex Ballentine listed Darnell Mooney as a likely cut candidate from the Atlanta Falcons, and the Panthers need a WR3 to slot in behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Mooney has been productive before and would probably play fairly well as a lower depth chart player who has two good receivers ahead of him. He also probably won't cost very much.

Dawson Knox

Ballentine called cutting Dawson Knox a "tough sell" for the Buffalo Bills. If they do cut him to save money and open the door for young tight ends they have, like Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes, the Panthers should be all over it.

They'll need to cut Tremble to save money and make room, but putting Knox at the top of that tight end room would totally transform the Panthers' offense.

Logan Wilson

The Dallas Cowboys traded for Logan Wilson at the deadline last NFL season, but things never really worked out and he hardly played. They'd save over $6 million by cutting him, and the Panthers need a linebacker.

Wilson may not be great, but all he has to do is be cheap (likely) and better than Christian Rozeboom (also likely) to make it a worthwhile investment for the Panthers.

Dre Greenlaw

Ballentine noted that the Denver Broncos may not cut Dre Greenlaw because they are in good shape with the cap. However, it would save them $6 million, so it's a possibility. If it happens, he should be first on Carolina's to-do list.

He is one of the better linebackers that could possibly be available this year at all, and with how awful and injured that position was in 2025, Dan Morgan should be sprinting to the phone.

Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins probably need to tear it all down, and cutting Bradley Chubb would save over $7 million. "He led the Dolphins with 8.5 sacks, but there's cap savings to be had and Chop Robinson will be expected to take over the lead pass-rushing role," Ballentine wrote.

If he hits the market, the Panthers should definitely rush to sign the former NC State standout. They desperately need edge help, and they can't do it all in the draft. They need to get a veteran who can actually produce (so not DJ Wonnum or Pat Jones), and Chubb is that.

