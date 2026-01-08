Rams vs. Panthers: Does Carolina have an advantage anywhere on the field?

The Carolina Panthers seem to be outmatched at virtually every position against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Is that actually the case? Let's break it down and find out.

Quarterback

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bryce Young easily outplayed Matthew Stafford the last time these two faced off. He's one of a few quarterbacks to have pulled off that feat this year, and he is probably going to (and will have to) have a good game this time.

But this one isn't even close. Stafford may well win MVP, and there are discussions about picking up Young's fifth-year option. They're not in the same boat right now.

Massive advantage: Rams

Running backs

Kyren Williams is far and away the best running back here, but the Panthers have the depth advantage because the next best two are Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. However, Blake Corum isn't far behind.

Neither Dowdle nor Hubbard are playing even remotely well right now, so that depth doesn't matter. Williams is great, and neither Panther is.

Advantage: Rams

Pass-catchers

The Panthers have two strong wide receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. That's literally all. They do not have a single reliable tight end, and the wide receivers beyond those two are pretty far from inspiring.

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. That's all that needs to be said, but the Rams also have a group of three tight ends that they like to use and are all fairly serviceable.

Big advantage: Rams

Offensive line

The Panthers have a pretty solid offensive line, and it's going to get a boost if Robert Hunt is able to return. It will be mostly healthy for the first time in a while, and that should help the unit return to form.

The Rams also have a decent offensive line, but it doesn't have the high-end talent the Panthers' does. They are also missing some blockers due to injury.

Slight advantage: Panthers

Defensive line

There's not a defensive lineman in this game better than Derrick Brown. Unfortunately, beyond that, the Rams have every other good player.

Their interior is strong with Poona Ford, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner, but their edge rushers (Byron Young and Jared Verse) are so much better than the Panthers'.

Advantage: Rams

Linebackers

Generally speaking, it doesn't matter who the Panthers play. They will have a worse linebacker group than them. Christian Rozeboom is not very good, and he's the last healthy man standing at this point. The Panthers are down to special teams players.

The Rams signed Nate Landman this offseason, and he's been utterly brilliant. Omar Speights is also pretty solid, giving the Rams an all-around strong unit here.

Huge advantage: Rams

Defensive backs

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are both better than Cobie Durant and Darious Williams. Chau Smith-Wade and Quentin Lake are pretty close overall. The safeties are where it gets a little more interesting.

Kamren Kinchens probably has a slight edge over Tre'von Moehrig, but it's pretty close. Kam Curl is better than Nick Scott as well, by a wider margin. Still, the corner advantage helps.

Advantage: Panthers

Special teams

This one is like the linebackers but inverted. The Rams' special teams is absolutely awful. They've already fired their coordinator. The Panthers don't have a great special teams unit, but it's significantly better.

Advantage: Panthers

Coaching

The Panthers have decent coaching, but the Rams have one of the best staffs in football. Sean McVay is a top three coach, and Chris Shula on defense is likely to get head coaching opportunities sooner rather than later.

Big advantage: Rams

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Why the Panthers will (and won’t) beat the Rams in the playoffs

One reason the Panthers can actually win the Super Bowl

Cam Newton should but won’t bang drum at Panthers playoff game