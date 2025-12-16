Why Panthers coach Dave Canales is among NFL’s biggest Week 15 losers

All 16 games are in the books for NFL Week 15. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have secured playoff berths. The postseason picture is starting to become clearer, but there’s still 48 regular-season games remaining, and it’s possible that there could be a slew of division champions that did not own that title in 2024.

One of those new champions could be the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South each of the previous four seasons. However, these clubs both own 7-7 records as they prepare for a showdown this Sunday at Charlotte.

The NFL staff at Bleacher Report did their usual work and came away with the winners, losers and top takeaways for Week 15. Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales wound up on the loser’s list after his team blew a 17-7 third-quarter lead at the Superdome and lost to the last-place New Orleans Saints for the second time in six weeks.

“The Panthers still have a chance to win the NFC South,” explained B/R, “and even if they fall short, they may have shown enough growth this season to keep Dave Canales off the hot seat. However, games like Sunday’s won't help.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) celebrates after a field goal to win the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

A Carolina defense that limited Kellen Moore’s team to 165 total yards in the first three quarters gave up 172 yards in the fourth quarter. The 20-17 setback sets up a showdown this Sunday with a Bucs’ team that has lost two straight games and five of their last six contests.

The Panthers looked flat coming out of their bye,” added B/R, “and they had almost as many penalty yards (103) as passing yards (154). That falls on Canales, who shouldn't have any trouble getting his team ready for a pivotal divisional showdown.”

Carolina is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2017, and first NFC South title since 2015. Sunday’s disappointing loss in the Big Easy made these tasks a bit harder than it really had to be for Canales and company.

