4 High-Priced Dream Free Agents for Carolina Panthers' Perfect Offseason

The Carolina Panthers don't have salary cap to blow on top-tier free agents. However, there are always ways to conjure up more, and the Panthers will likely be doing a lot of that. If and when they do, they could end up spending more than we expect.

If that happens, the Panthers might as well be as aggressive as they can be, attacking crucial positions of need with impactful players who can help next year and in the future as they continue building.

Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Is Devin Lloyd going to be overpaid based on a middling linebacker class and what the market was set to last offseason? Yes. Would he be a massive upgrade and a really important signing for this Panthers defense? Yes.

Lloyd may or may not be a real target for the Panthers, but if they're going to splurge, they should consider making a bid for Lloyd. He's a really good linebacker, and he frees the Panthers up to draft other positions early in the draft.

Odafe Oweh

Because of Trey Hendrickson's age and boom-or-bust nature, the Panthers should probably stay out of his sweepstakes. But Odafe Oweh is almost as good, and he's four years younger. He has really good pressure stats.

The Panthers need an impact edge rusher badly, and they may not get the right draft board this spring to land one. Drafting another one in the middle rounds is fine, but they should really attack this glaring hole by going all-in on Oweh.

Rasheed Walker

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Panthers might believe Ikem Ekwonu will come back and be a piece of this team's future, but that's a risk they don't need to take. They can move on without committing too much money to a player who might never be the same, and the free agent market has the perfect replacement.

Rasheed Walker is the best left tackle in free agency by a wide margin. He'll cost a ton as a premier blocker at just 26, but he makes the perfect transition from Ekwonu, who is going to turn 26 early on next season, into the future.

Tyler Linderbaum

A center is one of the most important pieces of an offense, and the Panthers currently do not have one on the roster. Admittedly, at Tyler Linderbaum's price, the Panthers would be more financially savvy just to spend on Cade Mays' return.

However, Linderbaum might not just be the best center on the market. He might be the best in the NFL, and giving Bryce Young such a star-studded center to play with might be worth the investment.

Nahshon Wright

The slot cornerback position is a concern in Carolina. So is the outside corner spot beyond 2026. Mike Jackson was a revelation in 2025, but he's over 30 and is about to hit free agency next year. Nahshon Wright would be a costly but excellent addition.

He was a true ballhawk last year, and the Panthers would easily have the best cornerback trio (and duo if Jackson leaves in free agency next year) aling with Jaycee Horn if they added Wright.