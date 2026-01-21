The best Carolina Panthers player is not at all who you think

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers set a dubious single-season NFL record by allowing a whopping 534 points. However, the current NFC South champions knocked that down considerably this past season (380). That ’24 defense also allowed the most total yards, most rushing yards, and most touchdown passes (35) a year ago.

When it comes to that latter number, Dave Canales’s squad almost cut that figure in half (20) this past season, and did it with a pass rush that finished with fewer sacks (30) than Ejiro Evero’s unit totaled (32) in 2024.

One of the reasons for that improvement was the play of veteran cornerback Mike Jackson, who was tabbed by Pro Football Focus’ Zach Tantillo as Carolina’s “secret superstar” this past season.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) attempts to make a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Jackson might not be a secret anymore after his lockdown performance in the playoffs,” explained Tantillo. “He posted a 90.9 PFF coverage grade against the Rams after allowing just one catch on eight targets and picking off MVP favorite Matthew Stafford. He finished 2025 as the Panthers’ highest-graded player (83.5), fueled by 18 forced incompletions—the second most in the NFL. His 18 forced incompletions were more than all other Carolina cornerbacks combined."

Only the Seattle Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon (90.7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Pierre (86.2) earned higher grades this past season at the cornerback spot in 2025 than Jackson (83.5). The latter was also PFF’s third-ranked player at his position in terms of coverage (85.8), trailing only Pierre (88.9) and Witherspoon (88.0).

Since arriving in Carolina in 2024, Jackson has started all 35 games for Canales’s club, including this year’s playoff clash with the Rams. This season, he finished fifth on the club with 68 tackles and second with four interceptions, along with a forced fumble.

It’s also worth noting that Jackson earned All-Pro honors from Pro Football Focus this season. All told, it’s been a strong two-year run in Charlotte (6 interceptions, 36 passes defensed) for the former fifth-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL insider suggests Broncos add Cam Newton after Bo Nix injury

Cam Newton backs C.J. Stroud after ugly playoff showing

Carolina Panthers predicted to make surprising draft choice