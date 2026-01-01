NFL experts split between Panthers and Buccaneers in important Week 18 clash

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing one of the most important matchups of Week 18. The NFL regular season will conclude after, but not before these two battle it out for, more or less, the NFC South title.

There's one other win-and-in game, although the 8-8 Panthers have an alternative path in even if they lose to the 7-9 Buccaneers. Will they lose, though? It's pretty hard to predict. There are so many factors for both squads.

That seems to be where the Bleacher Report experts come down. They're not split down the middle, but a few are taking the Panthers and a few are taking the Bucs.

B/R analysts predict Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 18 finale

The line, according to Bleacher Report, is now Buccaneers -2.5. They opened as three-point favorites, so the line has shifted a little bit in favor of the Panthers. Still, they're underdogs on the road.

Brad Gagnon is taking the Buccaneers in this one. "When push comes to shove, the Bucs are the more talented and battle-tested team for this moment. With everything on the line at home, I think they come through and win a close game with Tristan Wirfs back in the lineup," he wrote.

He is joined by Kristopher Knox and Moe Moton in picking the Bucs. The rest, starting with Ian Hanford, are picking the Panthers to win.

Hanford wrote, "I'll never quite understand what happened in Tampa Bay this year, but here we are. The Buccaneers have largely been a mess as losers of four games in a row, and now face a win-or-go-home game against a Panthers team that's been up and down but is easier to trust right now. Carolina won the first meeting between these two teams in Week 16, and I'm expecting the same result here."

He is joined by Gary Davenport, Wes O'Donnell, and Brent Sobleski. If you're keeping track at home, that's four votes for the Panthers and three for the Bucs. It's as razor-thin as you'd expect between these two teams.

