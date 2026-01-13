GM Dan Morgan gives take on why Panthers picked up fifth-year option on Bryce Young

The big news surrounding the Carolina Panthers today was that the Panthers are exercising the fifth-year option on starting QB Bryce Young, ensuring the franchise cornerstone’s contract is guaranteed through 2027. This decision shouldn’t be too surprising, considering Young led the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Young showed real improvement in his third year compared to the turbulent first two seasons, throwing for over 3,000 yards for the first time in his career and finishing with 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

While this isn’t the greatest season a QB can have, the Panthers saw progress, and that was enough for general manager Dan Morgan to decide to lock down Young with his fifth-year option.

General manager Dan Morgan says the #Panthers will pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option. Here’s his full rationale on the decision, including what he loved seeing from his QB this year. pic.twitter.com/Tucg4dZr92 — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) January 13, 2026

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Morgan spoke to the media and explained why they believed picking up the fifth-year option was the right move. “I think Bryce has shown flashes of greatness this year, against high-level competition.”

Dan Morgan is right; Bryce displayed moments of brilliance last season, with his peak performances being exceptional. For example, in the second half of the Panthers’ playoff loss against the LA Rams, he totaled 134 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Bryce Young also demonstrated strong mental resilience—after throwing an interception in the first half of that playoff game, he responded exactly how an elite quarterback should, helping bring Carolina back into the game. The challenge for Carolina was that those highs didn’t happen consistently.

While discussing why the Panthers picked up Young’s fifth-year option, GM Dan Morgan touched on the inconsistency the team faced throughout the season: “Just as a team, we weren’t as consistent as we want to be on a game-to-game basis, but I think that’s part of what happens when you have a young team.”

For such a young squad, the Panthers showed toughness all year, especially Bryce Young, who was second in game-winning drives this season with five, and leads the NFL since entering with 12. That’s what makes his ceiling so high: his ability to perform under pressure and create magic in clutch moments.

The Panthers’ decision to pick up Young's fifth-year option demonstrates their confidence in the organization’s direction. The idea of a Carolina team that can build consistency is scary for the NFC, especially for the NFC South, which now appears wide open after the Buccaneers' decline this season following years at the top of the division.

Looking at the Panthers overall, it’s clear Bryce isn’t even close to being the biggest issue on this roster; there are plenty of holes for GM Dan Morgan to fix, but quarterback isn’t one of them. If Bryce puts it all together like he’s shown he can, watch out.

