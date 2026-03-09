Carolina Panthers Agree to Terms with Ex-Eagles Edge Jaelan Phillips in Blockbuster

The Carolina Panthers have just made their first and, based on the terms, only major splash of free agency. Former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is coming to the Panthers on a four-year, $120 million deal.

Sources: Jaelan Phillips has agreed to a 4 year, 120M deal with the Carolina Panthers with $80M in guarantees. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The Panthers wanted to upgrade the pass rush this offseason, but few expected them to dip their toes into the lucrative free agent market. Trey Hendrickson was always unlikely, but Odafe Oweh, Phillips, and Bradley Chubb made some sense.

The Panthers opted to go with Phillips over Chubb, the former NC State standout who has been endlessly connected to the Panthers.

Carolina's pass rush has been terrible in the Ejiro Evero era, largely due to a lack of edge talent. Now, that probably won't be the case. Last year, they were 31st in sacks. Phillips had five sacks, which would've tied the team lead (Derrick Brown, Nic Scourton).

Why the Panthers spent big on Jaelan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) runs off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Naturally, the Panthers will have to get creative with the salary cap to clear up enough space to afford Jaelan Phillips' new $30 million salary. Regardless of that, this is a hefty investment. It's the biggest contract on the books now.

This is simply due to a massive need. The Panthers' defense has struggled to get to the quarterback. They hit on Nic Scourton in the draft, but a five-sack rookie edge isn't going to move the needle as much on his own.

However, while Phillips' sack totals aren't mindblowing, they will work well in conjunction with Derrick Brown and Scourton. The Panthers now have three five-sack players from 2025, so there's a threat at three different spots.

This gives Ejiro Evero a few toys to play with, so to speak. Phillips also spent some time last year on the interior, so there's a true chess piece up front. He isn't quite on Odafe Oweh or Trey Hendrickson's level as a pass-rusher, but he's a really good player who will immediately help the Panthers.

This probably doesn't preclude the Panthers from getting an edge rusher in the draft, but it may preclude them from spending the 19th pick on an edge rusher. That's not nearly as pressing a need, although adding a top-100 prospect off the edge is smart.

GM Dan Morgan said he can never have too many players off the edge, and now he's started bringing in those guys by signing Phillips to a blockbuster contract.