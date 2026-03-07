Panthers Insider Recommends Signing Bengals Edge Not Named Trey Hendrickson

The Carolina Panthers need to address the pass rush. It has been a major negative for this defense for years. They have been wholly unable to replace Brian Burns since his trade after the 2023 season, and the defense wasn't even elite at getting to the QB with Burns on the roster.

It's not for lack of trying, though. The Panthers spent two top-100 picks on edge rushers last year. They've signed three rotational edges in the last two offseasons. It just hasn't panned out yet.

Let’s talk about free agency and winning on the margins.



Mid-tier pass rusher again? Maybe.



Six free agents the #Panthers should target next week on Processing Blue with @alexzietlow05: https://t.co/JZqsOY12DX pic.twitter.com/SKdnnQj3iK — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 5, 2026

Despite adding those "weakside rotational edge rushers" in the last couple of seasons, such as DJ Wonnum and Pat Jones, who have not worked out well at all, reporter Mike Kaye believes the Panthers need to do that again.

"That's Joseph Ossai from the Cincinnati Bengals," Kaye said. "I think he fits the dynamic. He's only 25. His injury history is very early in his career, and that's over and done with. He's been pretty durable ever since."

Kaye believes Ossai has upside and that his strengths would really work well opposite Nic Scourton, who is currently the best pass rusher the Panthers employ. This wouldn't even preclude the Panthers from keeping Jones, who could move inside for third downs and leave Ossai off the edge.

It's not a big splash. Kaye said he's another player who only gets a two-year deal, which is exactly what Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, and Pat Jones all got. They combined for 13.5 sacks in the last two seasons, which isn't great production.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It also doesn't negate you from spending a first-round pick or a second-round pick on a pass rusher," Kaye added. "Joseph Ossai just gives you so much flexibility in options."

The Panthers are probably going to be involved in the edge market, but Kaye is right. Their best bet is to add on the margins. They're not going to get Odafe Oweh or Trey Hendrickson. Khalil Mack isn't coming. Bradley Chubb, as fun as that would be, probably isn't, either.

But there's a depth in this crop of free agents that can help the Panthers while leaving space for them to aggressively attack the position in the draft.

GM Dan Morgan hinted at doing that when he said a team can never have too many edge rushers. At some point, some of those players have to work out, so as long as the Panthers keep working at it within their means, they will eventually fix that pass rush.