Carolina Panthers Best (And Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

The Carolina Panthers have made quite a few free agent signings over the years, although most of them aren't the most high-profile. Still, they've had some good additions in the last decade. They've also had some horrible mistakes.

Best: Adam Thielen

It was obviously a horrible idea to surround Bryce Young with a bunch of WR2s and WR3s in his rookie season, but Adam Thielen was easily the best signing of the bunch. When he left Carolina, he was a total non-factor after being relatively dominant while on the field.

Worst: Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) fumbles the ball on a hit | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Teddy Bridgewater's performance wasn't that bad. In fact, it was somewhat decent. However, the decision to cut Cam Newton and sign Bridgewater was a disaster. Newton was still fine in 2020, and that choice not only soured the relationship between the two but it set the Panthers on a bad path they've only now moved off of at the QB position.

Best: Rico Dowdle

His time has come and gone, but Rico Dowdle for less than $5 million was one of the biggest steals of free agency last season. As much as he struggled down the stretch, the Panthers do not make the playoffs without him, so he remains one of the best signings this team has had.

Worst: Tershawn Wharton

Injuries plagued Tershawn Wharton during his first season with the Panthers, but the $54 million man was not good when on the field. His PFF grade plummeted to a 43.0, one of the worst marks in the entire NFL. He can and will get better, but so far, it's been a disaster.

Best: Damien Lewis

Robert Hunt was also a good signing, but Damien Lewis in 2024 is better. He's been about as good as Hunt while costing about half as much. Without him, Bryce Young would still be struggling and the run game would not have had any success.

Worst: Miles Sanders

Most of the 2023 free agent class was pretty horrible, but Miles Sanders was a total misfire. He averaged 3.5 yards per carry. He was quickly outplayed by Chuba Hubbard, who was already on the roster, making the $25 million deal a bad move just a year in.

Best: Julius Peppers

Julius Peppers was still pretty awesome as a depth edge rusher when he signed back in 2017. He had 16 sacks in two seasons before calling it a career. Most importantly, though, it brought the eventual Hall of Famer home for his final games.

Worst: Dontari Poe

Dontari Poe signed a three-year, $28 million deal in 2018. He only made it through two seasons before landing elsewhere, and he only played 27 games. He was solid in the second year, but he never quite reached the impact level the Panthers had envisioned and obviously didn't survive the contract.

Best: Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is introduced before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cam Newton wasn't all that good in 2021 when the Panthers brought him back, and this technically did not occur during free agency but midseason. Still, it's a free agent signing, and it was a good one. It helped repair the fractured relationship and allowed Newton, like Peppers, to close his playing days in a Panthers uniform.

Worst: Matt Kalil

Matt Kalil signed a five-year, $55 million deal to help protect Cam Newton in 2017. That was his final year in the NFL. He retired after that, so the Panthers made a bad investment in a player who walked away after just one season.