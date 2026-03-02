Despite Huge Misfires, Panthers' 2024 FA Class Success Needs To Be Repeated

In one week, the NFL's legal tampering window will open. This essentially means the Carolina Panthers can finally agree to terms with free agents. Things can still change, but by and large, this means those players will sign.

It's when the Panthers did a lot of damage (although they missed out on Milton Williams after some drama) in 2024. Speaking of that class, while it may have had some glaring misfires, it also had two of the best signings, according to PFF.

Panthers need more of what they did in 2024 offseason

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tershawn Wharton posted a dreadful 43.0 PFF grade. Bobby Brown is already being pitched as a cut candidate. Tre'von Moehrig's coverage grade cratered. Those three signings might not have panned out as Dan Morgan had hoped.

Yet, despite those potential misses (although Moehrig was excellent versus the run), they still ended up with two exceptionally valuable contracts. It's not always about just getting the best players, and getting the right value matters.

With Mike Jackson and Rico Dowdle, PFF insider Zoltan Buday argued that the Panthers had two of the best free-agent value signings of the entire 2024 class. It's hard to disagree.

"[Dowdle] signed a one-year deal that was worth just $2.75 million, which ranked only 33rd among the annual average earnings of all running backs — essentially meaning that he was not paid as a starter for last season," Buday wrote.

Dowdle still recorded the 14th-most yards, and he was "essential" during a five-week stretch in which the Panthers went 4-1. They won half their games during that time, and it's no secret why. Dowdle led the league in rushing during those weeks.

Though he wasn't a newcomer, the Panthers re-signed Mike Jackson to a deal ranking 40th among cornerbacks. "However, Jackson rewarded Carolina with an excellent season, as his 83.5 PFF overall grade was the third-best among cornerbacks across the entire year," Buday wrote.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) breaks up a pass play for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The analyst continued heaping praise on Jackson, who was named a PFF All-Pro at the position. "From Week 7 on, his 90.7 PFF overall grade led all players at the position, as did his 91.4 PFF coverage grade. In addition, he also allowed a passer rating of just 42.8 during this period, which paced all corners," he added.

Furthermore, he was the "best player on the field" in Carolina's playoff game. On eight targets, Jackson allowed a single reception while forcing four incompletions and intercepting Matthew Stafford, the league MVP, as well.

In 2025, the Panthers will hope to avoid the Wharton, Brown, and other failures from 2024, but the value success they had must be replicated if they're to take the next step.