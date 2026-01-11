Panthers’ fourth-down strategy vs. Rams doesn't work in playoff rematch

On two occasions this season, the Carolina Panthers scored a season-high 31 points. It first occurred in Week 13 in a three-point victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It was déjà vu all over again on Saturday at Charlotte, only this time Dave Canales’s club fell short in a 34-31 setback to Sean McVay’s team.

In the team’s regular-season conquest of the Rams in late November, Canales made three key decisions that played a big role in the win. The Panthers were perfect on fourth down (3-of-3), and all three plays directly or eventually resulted in points for the team.

In the second quarter, there was a six-yard run by Rico Dowdle on 4th-and-1 at the Rams’ 24. Ryan Fitzgerald nailed a 33-yard field goal later in the drive. Early in the third quarter, quarterback Bryce Young connected with Jalen Coker for a 33-yard score on 4th-and-3 at the Rams’ 24-yard-line. In the fourth quarter and down 28-24, Young found rookie Tetairoa McMillan for a 43-yard TD on 4th and-2 in Los Angeles’ territory in what proved to be the game-winning score.

On Saturday against McVay’s club, Canales decided to go for it on fourth down three times. It backfired in a big way early in the game on the Panthers’ first possession. On their own 45-yard-line with a yard needed for a first down, Young couldn’t connect with tight end James Mitchell. The Rams needed only four plays to reach the end zone and took a 7-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter and the Panthers down 20-17, Young’s toss to running back Chuba Hubbard on 4th-and-4 was incomplete from the Rams’ 48-yard line. Finally the last attempt on fourth down was one of pure desperation. Young got the ball at his own 28-yard-line with 32 seconds to play and with his team trailing 34-31. Four pass attempts all failed, summing up a frustrating final possession for the Panthers.

What a difference a matter of weeks make.

