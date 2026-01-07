Carolina Panthers pegged as ideal landing spot for top-3 2026 free agent

The Carolina Panthers have had to get creative on the offensive line in the last two seasons. Even after signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, they've had a ton of players rotate in and out at various spots.

Injuries have played a major role in that, especially this year. Losing Hunt, Chandler Zavala, and Brady Christensen hurt. But so did the lack of a true, natural center. Austin Corbett and Cade Mays have played the spot, but neither was originally a center.

So in free agency, it makes total sense that the best center (and a top-three FA overall) is being linked to the Panthers.

Panthers named top landing spot for Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum

The Panthers have a pretty strong offensive line, one that has been pretty good at opening lanes for the running backs (not lately) and keeping Bryce Young upright. It's not perfect, though, and it could be better.

The main position of need is center. Enter Tyler Linderbaum, an upcoming free agent and one of the best centers in the sport. He's Bleacher Report insider Kristopher Knox's third-best pending free agent.

"If Linderbaum does reach free agency, though, he may be the most coveted lineman on the market. The 25-year-old was just named to his third Pro Bowl and has rarely missed time in his four seasons with the Ravens," Knox said, also noting that Baltimore wants to extend him.

"While Linderbaum may be a center-only lineman, he's durable, dependable, and just entering his playing prime," he concluded. The Panthers are one of two teams (Cleveland Browns) that make the most sense for a center-only player.

However, the Panthers probably won't go after Linderbaum if he does hit the market. 45th on Knox's list was Cade Mays, who's been more than fine at center. In fact, Bryce Young's best football is with him as the center.

He, Corbett, and others give the line a ton of depth and versatility. Mays will cost more now, but he won't touch Linderbaum's cost. So he's cheaper, more versatile, and fits with the current team, making him the much more realistic target.

