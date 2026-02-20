2 Major Center Upgrades Loom in Free Agency for Carolina Panthers

It’s not only time to look ahead to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, and the draft, but a look back at how not only teams but players performed during the league’s 106th season. Courtesy of Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus, the writer presents the service’s Top 10 graded centers for 2025. Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey owns the top spot (88.8), ahead of Miami’s Aaron Brewer (87.4).

The pivot position is of particular interest to the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers. It’s been a spot the past two years that has seen its share of different faces. A season ago, Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and versatile Brady Christensen all started at least one game at center. In 2025, Corbett (5) and Mays (13, including the playoff loss to the Rams) handled the starting pivot duties.

One Position is the Center of Attention for Panthers

All three of the aforementioned players are scheduled to reach free agency next month, so it’s safe to say that Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has some decisions to make sooner than later.

Back to Gray’s list. Baltimore’s Tyler Linderbaum (80.3) and Buffalo’s Connor McGovern (70.9) are fifth and 10th (tied), respectively. And like Corbett, Mays, and Christensen, they can officially hit the free-agent market on March 11.

Linderbaum, the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is available because the Ravens did not pick up the fifth-year option on the former University of Iowa standout. He’s played and started in 66 regular-season games, as well as five postseason contests, and has earned a Pro Bowl invitation in three consecutive seasons. McGovern, a former third-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys, has spent these past three seasons in Orchard Park and was a Pro Bowler in 2024.

Will GM Dan Morgan Invest in a Three-Time Pro Bowl Pivot?

Morgan and the Panthers don’t have a lot of cap room at their disposal, just under $10 million via Spotrac. It would be interesting to see if Morgan makes a play for either star pivot. All told, Linderbaum is expected to re-sign with Baltimore, and who knows if the Bills plan to move on from McGovern.

It would be a major surprise if Carolina made a big pitch for either player, and the team does have a promising performer in Mays. His play slipped slightly in 2025 via his PFF grade, but is still a solid player. Then again, the Panthers’ overall offensive line grade, due in part to numerous injuries, slipped from eighth in 2024 to 20th in ’25.