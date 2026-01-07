NFL insider shares several reasons Panthers-Rams will be tight matchup

The Carolina Panthers seem to be totally overmatched in their home playoff game this weekend. In virtually every possible metric and at the vast majority of positions on the field, the Los Angeles Rams are better.

They are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, while the Panthers snuck in with a losing record and a very negative point differential. These two teams are not the same, hence the massive spread in betting odds.

Per DraftKings, the Panthers are now 10.5-point underdogs at home. That is almost unfathomable, but one insider believes it will be a much closer matchup than the odds or anyone seems to believe.

Why the Panthers can hang with the Rams

First and foremost, we know the Panthers can hang with the Rams because they literally beat the Rams in Week 13 in Charlotte. That may not happen again, but at least it's a result that did happen in the NFL this season.

Because of that, there are some reasons to think the Panthers can hang tough. CBS Sports insider John Breech couldn't quite talk himself into picking Carolina to upset the Rams, but he did lay out all the reasons it's not impossible.

Breech said the Week 13 win was not a fluke. He also said, "This is arguably the ideal matchup for Young. He has struggled at times this season, but if there's one team he's going to have some confidence against, it's a team that he's already beaten."

The insider also noted that this Rams defense allows 4.3 yards per carry. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard have been AWOL for several weeks, but this is a game they can actually make an impact on, which will work to Carolina's favor.

That slows the game down, keeps the Rams offense sidelined, and moves the ball. Breech also mentioned that history has been kind to other bad playoff teams. The ones with worse point differentials all won their first game, and the Panthers won at 7-8-1 in 2014.

He still isn't buying that the Rams are on upset watch, but he firmly believes this game will be a whole lot tighter than anyone is expecting.

