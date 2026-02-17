Carolina Panthers Rightly Named Top Landing Spot for 48-Sack Artist

This free agent class of pass rushers just got a little deeper on Monday as the Miami Dolphins decided to part ways with eight-year veteran Bradley Chubb. That's terrific news for a pass-rush-starved team like the Carolina Panthers.

Back in 2022, the Dolphins struck a deal with the Denver Broncos, sending out a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb, who posted 22 sacks in three years with the organization. This past season was a prove-it year for the NC State product, who suffered a torn ACL the year prior, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season. All Chubb did was go out and record 47 tackles, 20 QB hits, 8.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports sees the Panthers as a potential landing spot for him, and I couldn't agree more.

Nov 12, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb at press conference at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Panthers could have a pretty solid defense if they could rush the passer even a little," Dubin wrote. "They finished 31st in pressure rate during the 2025 regular season, with only the New York Jets generating a sack, hit or hurry on a smaller share of opponent dropbacks. Carolina doesn't have much cap room this offseason, but if it can land Chubb on an affordable short-term deal, he'd be worth adding to a room that lacks juice."

The Colts, Cowboys, Bears, Titans, and Buccaneers were named as other potential suitors for Chubb. You could make the argument that out of those teams, Chubb would be primed to have the biggest impact in Carolina.

Adding a player of his caliber would make the Panthers a serious threat to repeat as NFC South champs and not back their way into the playoffs in 2026. They would have one of the best cornerback duos in the league with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, one of the top three interior defensive linemen in the league (Derrick Brown), and a legitimate presence off the edge.

Getting a multi-year deal done is probably unlikely unless Carolina front-loads the contract, and with the minimal cap space they currently have, that wouldn't be smart business when you have several other areas to address.

