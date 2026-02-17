Carolina Panthers Should Take a Flier on Underrated Recovering RB

Adding another running back isn't going to be anywhere near the top of Dan Morgan's priority list when we reach free agency or the draft, but it's definitely a spot on the roster they will need to address at some point.

One underrated name the Panthers should check in on? Former Pro Bowler Najee Harris.

Yes, Harris is coming off an Achilles tear that ended his season with the Los Angeles Chargers after three games, but it could be a great low-risk, high-reward type of move for the Panthers. They wouldn't be asking him to come in and run the ball 15-20 times per game, and Harris wouldn't expect that type of role, regardless of where he signs this offseason. He's well aware that teams are going to be hesitant to sign him, and whoever does will handle his workload cautiously.

Prior to this past season, Harris didn't miss a single game in four years and rushed for 1,000 yards every season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throwing him and Chuba Hubbard together could make for a challenging duo to slow down.

Why the move makes sense

Rico Dowdle is a free agent, and considering how his workload dwindled toward the end of the season, it's reasonable to think that he won't be sticking around. After the loss to San Francisco, he explained that he was frustrated with the play-calling and the lack of opportunities to run the ball. And then later in the year, he told ESPN's David Newton, “There’s options for me. I just want to be a guy who can go out there and just get the bulk.”

Also, Jonathon Brooks has not been able to stay healthy since he entered the league, so you have no idea what you're going to get out of him, if anything. Sure, there would be some concern with Harris as well, but at least you know he can produce at this level. That's the difference between him and Brooks, who is just one big question mark at this stage of his career.

Carolina can offer a cheap one-year deal that won't break the bank and could still add another back through the draft, if they feel like it's necessary.

