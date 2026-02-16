Where the Carolina Panthers Should Spend, and Where They Should Draft

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason and have to nail them to continue the momentum that began last season with the playoff berth and division title.

Where Carolina finished in the standings was nice, but it's still an eight-win season; it's not what the Panthers aim for, even if it did grant them a playoff bid.

The Panthers have a decent amount of cap space with the opportunity to free up more, and own all their draft picks this year, but Carolina has to be careful on which positions they target in free agency and which they target in the NFL Draft.

Positions the Panthers Should Target Through the Draft

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is hit by Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) as he throws in the first quarter of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edge Rusher

This class is loaded with EDGE talent; most mock drafts through February 15th have the Panthers selecting one of the many talented edge rushers in the class. The realistic prospects vary; there’s Keldric Faulk out of Auburn, TJ Parker out of Clemson, Cashius Howell out of Texas A&M, and even more talent.

Tj Parker- Speed to power… Demon vs the run… NFL ready play strength



21 sacks over last 3 years pic.twitter.com/5KiyKVf10n — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) February 6, 2026

The Panthers desperately need to find help for Nic Scourton and the rest of the pass rush, and drafting one, if not two, edge rushers early in this draft could immediately fill a dire need and keep it cost-efficient for now.

Even if Carolina doesn't draft an EDGE in the first round, they could find a talented one in the second round as well





Tight End

This applies in only one circumstance, but it is important enough to warrant mention in the NFL Draft needs. The Panthers are more than likely going to have the best tight end on the board still at No. 19 overall, and that’s Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq.

TRENDING: Top-#NFL tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq’s college highlights from when he was at Oregon.



Who does he remind you of…?



🧐🧐🧐pic.twitter.com/PJSVAsQrri — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 13, 2026

Sadiq is the only first-round talent at tight end this year, and for good reason; he’s a matchup nightmare and is a great route runner for his size, also very good in run blocking.

He’d be an excellent addition to the offense and to give Bryce Young that security blanket type of target that’s reliable in third-down situations.

Positions the Panthers should Target in Free Agency

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with center Cade Mays (64) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Offensive line

Part of free agency is re-signing players to the roster, and for the Panthers, starting center Cade Mays should be near the top of their priority list.

Mays was solid for the Panthers in 2025, and with that, the center and QB relationship is one of the most important in Football, so keeping the continuity on the line and for Bryce Young can only help moving forward.

If Mays were to depart, the ideal replacement would be three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Lindebaum from Baltimore. He'd come with a higher price tag, but he's only allowed two sacks in the last three seasons, so it would be money well spent.

Top Interior O lineman in free agency 2026



1. Tyler Linderbaum

2. Isaac Seumalo

3. David Edwards

4. Alijah Vera-Tucker

5. Joel Bitonio

6. Kevin Zeitler

7. Greg Van Roten

8. Dalton Risner

9. Connor McGovern

10. Dylan Parham pic.twitter.com/UDhCME8XZL — Savage (@SavageSports_) February 15, 2026

The Panthers need additional depth not only at center but also at left tackle, especially with Ikem Ekwonu potentially missing the entire 2026 season. Securing affordable depth options could be impactful.

Linebacker

Linebacker is another major need for the Panthers. Carolina's linebacker core was terrible in coverage against tight ends and in short pass situations last year, and finding a solid coverage linebacker could significantly boost the defense overall.

If Carolina were to go all in on one position in free agency, this would be the one, with some major talent available. Devin Lloyd and Leo Chenal would both be perfect fits for Carolina. Both have shown they can handle their own, and then some, when it comes to pass coverage, especially Lloyd.

🚨Free Agent Crush🚨



LB Leo Chenal

One-Liner: A disciplined and powerful versatility piece who excels as a point-of-attack or run and chase defender, Spy and zone-based underneath dropper though his impact is strictly capped by tight hips and athletic limitations that make him… pic.twitter.com/i6tZkrFrqn — Erik Turner Cover 1 (@ErikJTurner) February 3, 2026

Carolina can find some of the essential needs through both the draft and free agency, but if they balance their signings between the two, their defense could become complete next season and be a threat as one of the best in the NFL.

