Newly-Released Star Edge Rusher Would Make Perfect Panthers Addition

The Carolina Panthers need an edge rusher badly, and one just hit the open market. While free agents like Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, and Khalil Mack are sure to get the attention, and rightfully so, the Panthers might be better off pursuing someone else.

Someone like Bradley Chubb. The Miami Dolphins just released the star edge rusher, which makes it the perfect opportunity for the Panthers to pounce. They could've traded for him, but that would've brought on the serious salary and cost some draft capital.

The Dolphins are releasing veteran edge Bradley Chubb, per source. pic.twitter.com/u0Lscp3rxI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2026

Now that he's on the open market, the Panthers can sign him outright. They will definitely get him for less than the $31 million he was owed for 2026. In fact, because of his situation and his position in the market that's kind of top heavy at edge, he might end up being a bargain.

There will be other suitors, but plenty will pay most attention to Hendrickson, Oweh, and Mack. Others, like Kwity Paye, Joey Bosa, Boye Mafe, and Joseph Ossai will command attention, too, potentially leaving the Panthers to sneak in and grab Chubb.

Chubb attended college and played for the NC State Wolfpack, so he's a local player that fans would undeniably love to see pair with Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton.

Chubb's performance has waned in recent years. A career 48-sack player, Chubb had 8.5 sacks in 2025. That number would've led the Panthers by a wide margin, but it down from the prior season (2023 due to a torn ACL in 2024) in which he recorded 11 sacks.

However, 8.5 sacks off a torn ACL is pretty solid, and the Panthers could use a vet edge rusher who can actually get to the quarterback. Neither DJ Wonnum nor Pat Jones could, so releasing Jones and signing Chubb would be a dream come true.

Chubb would do wonders for Scourton and Umanmielen. Their performance would improve with a legit pass rusher opposite them, and Chubb, an eight-year veteran, would be a fantastic mentor since they're both so young.

If the Panthers draft an edge in the first round, too, they'd have a really improved edge group and could have three young players (Scourton, Umanmielen, and the prospect) to take over once Chubb's likely short-term contract is up.

