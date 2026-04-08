Carolina Panthers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Top Prospect in NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is a mere Patrick Mahomes days away. Yesterday, Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints took aim at what Dave Canales’s team should be doing on the night of April 23 in Pittsburgh.

“The Carolina Panthers' front office knows that moral victories no longer pay the bills in the NFC South. The atmosphere in Charlotte is electric yet anxious. Fans have watched this franchise oscillate between rebuilding and relevance without ever truly planting a flag. General manager Dan Morgan has been vocal about injecting “dawg mentality” into this roster.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Can the improving Carolina Panthers take another step forward?

“As the next season looms,” explained Flojo, “the 2026 NFL draft presents a golden opportunity to transition from a team that merely competes to a team that dictates the terms of engagement…”

The pass rush has been a problem for far too long in Charlotte. No team in the league has fewer combined sacks (89) than the Panthers dating back to 2023. Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit finished with a mere 30 quarterbacks traps this past season.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“In 2025, the Panthers ranked near the bottom of the league in pressure rate and total sacks. It is impossible to win in the modern NFL when the opposing quarterback has enough time to read a novel before throwing the ball. Yes, Derrick Brown remains a foundational titan on the interior. That said, he was often a lone wolf last season.”

Brown tied for the team lead in sacks this past season with rookie Nic Scourton. That being said, they both led the NFC South champions with only five quarterback traps.

Getting to opposing quarterback remains a Panthers’ problem

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“The departure of DJ Wonnum to Detroit only exacerbated this issue. That has left a massive void in the pass-rushing department that free agency only partially addressed. For the Panthers to take the next step, they must find a premier edge defender who forces offensive coordinators to rethink their protection schemes entirely.”

Of course, Morgan added former Dolphins’ and Eagles’ edge rusher Jaelan Phillips via a four-year, $120 million deal. He totaled a combined 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons in Miami, but injuries derailed his next two seasons. After being dealt from the Dolphins to the Eagles during the ’25 season, he once began to look like the player that showed so much promise early in his career.

Rueben Bain Jr. could be a big boost to Carolina’ pass rush

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Flojo suggests that the Panthers make a move. “Here is where Carolina must embrace controlled chaos. The move is simple in concept but seismic in impact: trade up and secure Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.”

“Standing pat might feel responsible. It might even yield a solid contributor, added Flojo. “That said, it will also not fix what is fundamentally broken. The Panthers need a difference-maker. Bain is exactly that. His tape is a masterclass in blending a devastating bull rush with the kind of first-step explosion that offensive tackles simply cannot prepare for.” In three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, Bain totaled 20.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 38 contests.

Along with Phillips, Scourton, and second-year pro Princely Umanmielen, the Panthers’ pass rush could take several steps forward if they can secure the services of Bain.