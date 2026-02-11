The Carolina Panthers’ running back room could likely look a lot different in 2026. After getting the Rico Dowdle signing right in 2025’s free agency, it feels like a departure is imminent, with him commanding more salary and voicing his frustration after seeing a drop in snaps towards the end of the season.

Running Backs Carolina Should Target

J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins would be a great pickup by Carolina, especially for the price he would command. He is unlikely to command a top RB salary like Kenneth Walker because Dobbins is coming off an injury that ended his season. Even so, Dobbins is a back that could be reliable and is great at forcing missed tackles and finding explosive rush plays.

He’s also great when it comes to ball security, as he hasn’t had a fumble since 2020.

Rachaad White

Rachaad White is another pickup who could fit well with the Panthers, and he is familiar with head coach Dave Canales.

White wouldn’t miss a beat returning to Canales’s offense since he previously had success in it with the Bucs. His career high in rushing yards came during Canales’s last season with Tampa Bay, when he totaled 990 yards and six touchdowns.

Coming off his 2025 season, he wasn’t spectacular, but he was also in a crowded running back room, alongside Bucky Irving, who’s a Pro Bowler if he stays healthy, and the emergence of Sean Tucker. White was still solid for Tampa, recording 572 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

White is also known to be great in pass protection for a running back, so he could certainly help in more ways than just his rushing upside.

Running Backs Carolina Shouldn't Target

Kenneth Walker III

Starting with newly crowned Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who just saw his stock soar during the Seahawks' playoff run, where he consistently produced for them, especially with his backfield co-star, Zach Charbonnet, out for the year.

Walker III would immediately become the RB1 for Carolina, but the problem is that he’d command a ton of salary, money that Carolina needs to use elsewhere. Walker is a fun and flashy idea, but it's not the smart move

Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne is another running back who had a strong 2025 season, rushing for over 1100 yards for the Jaguars and also contributing in the passing game. The issue is that it's uncertain if that consistency will continue given past seasons with lower production and injuries.

In 2024, Etienne gained only 558 yards while scoring two touchdowns, battling injuries throughout the season. His talent isn’t in question, and he does have connections to Carolina with his younger brother, Trevor Etienne, on the roster, but it may be a situation where he'll command too much money.

If Carolina is going to prioritize the running back position and bring in someone who's going to be costly, just resign Rico Dowdle, who has shown he can blow any game open for Carolina when he’s utilized correctly.

