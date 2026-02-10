Panthers Foolishly Dubbed Landing Spot for Super Bowl 60 MVP

It wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Carolina Panthers make a run at some players from this year's Super Bowl in free agency. It's something this front office has done before, signing Chiefs pass rusher Turk Wharton and pursuing Philadelphia defensive lineman Milton Williams, who ultimately signed with the New England Patriots.

Signing the Super Bowl MVP, though? Yeah, I don't know about that one happening. B/R Gridiron posted a tweet on Monday morning asking fans where they think Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will play in 2026, giving the options of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, and yes, the Carolina Panthers.

Where do you think the Super Bowl LX MVP ends up this offseason? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tQ0F9jeqVq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2026

The main reason this makes zero sense

For Walker, you're fresh off winning the Super Bowl with Seattle, and they have the defense and quarterback play to be a legit contender for years to come. Why leave that situation to go elsewhere? Money? That's not it. The Seahawks have the fourth-most cap space of any team in the NFL. So if we're being real here, Seattle will sign him to a deal if they don't mind paying him a good chunk of money.

The Panthers piece of this that makes no sense

Rico Dowdle is hitting free agency, and despite how things played out down the stretch, I'm sure Dan Morgan is going to try to convince him to come back. He may be unsuccessful in doing so, and if that's the case, yes, the Panthers will absolutely have to add another running back. A starting caliber one? Probably not. You paid Chuba Hubbard for a reason, so you need to give him the bulk of the workload. You also have to see what you have, if anything, in Jonathon Brooks, who has been very limited in his first two years in the league.

Lastly, why on Earth would Carolina spend big money on a running back when they are strapped for cash and have several needs on the defensive side of the ball, such as linebacker and pass rusher, just to name a couple? Walker would be great in Carolina, but the odds of that happening are slim to none.

