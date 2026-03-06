Chargers' Tyler Biadasz Signing is Bad for Panthers' Chances of Re-Signing Cade Mays

At this point, the general feeling is that the Carolina Panthers aren't getting Cade Mays back. He's likely going to be too in-demand and too costly for a team with so many holes and so little cap space currently.

Where can they turn to replace their starting center? The draft could hold some answers, but there is actually a decent contingent of options in free agency. One such option was Tyler Biadasz, the former Washington Commanders center.

He was cut, so he has been eligible to sign with a team prior to next week's legal tampering window or the beginning of free agency, and he just signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

That creates two problems. First, a potentially good Mays replacement is off the board entirely. Second, this also reduces the chances of Carolina bringing Mays back.

Chargers sign Tyler Biadasz, who could've replaced Cade Mays

Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Cade Mays is expected to sign for about $12 million AAV. Though the Panthers likely want to save some more money if they're not re-signing Mays, Tyler Biadasz just signed for $10 million AAV.

The #Chargers make a splash before free agency, agreeing to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a 3-year deal worth $30M, per The Insiders.



Biadasz was cut by the #Commanders after being set to make $8.3M. Now he lands in LA with a raise in a deal done by @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/EBZs8M6YVl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2026

Biadasz was a little older than Mays, but he's also been a little more productive throughout his career. If Mays does sign for more, then the market will have valued him more, but there are multiple factors to that. Biadasz would've been a good addition for the Panthers.

He, at the very least, probably would not have been a downgrade. Now, with Biadasz off the market, things get a little more interesting. That's one more viable center candidate in Mays' range off the board.

That means that teams interested in Biadasz will almost undoubtedly pivot to Mays. He's perhaps slightly worse and a touch more expensive, but he's younger and more versatile.

There's a good chance the Baltimore Ravens keep Tyler Linderbaum, or he'll sign with a new team for a record-setting deal. The vast majority of teams in the center market will not be interested in him anyway.

That leaves Connor McGovern as the top option, with Mays lurking behind him. With Biadasz gone and the dominos officially falling, Carolina will face even steeper competition for their offensive lineman.

Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mays was likely leaving already, but the latest signing here by the Chargers only further bears that out. The Panthers will probably have a new center starting the 2026 season.

That can be good and bad. Mays was good, but he wasn't a superstar. Someone could be a potential upgrade. However, he had good chemistry with Bryce Young, and Young seemingly had his best days when Mays was center instead of Austin Corbett.

As the Panthers try to build up their offense, everything of that nature matters, and with a new playcaller in 2026 and a new center, the offense could have some struggles early on as they all try to develop chemistry.