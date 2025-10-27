What Dave Canales said about Bryce Young's status going into Week 9
One thing was abundantly clear on Sunday: the Carolina Panthers need Bryce Young. Not only was Andy Dalton just not a starting-caliber QB, but it became apparent that Young helps mask some of the offense's shortcomings, too. They now sit 4-4, and their hopes of staying above .500 hinge on Young's status.
Unfortunately, high ankle sprains, of which Young is suffering from right now, are tricky injuries. They can take two to eight weeks. Young won't be out that long, but his status is definitely still up in the air for Week 9. Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say.
Dave Canales reveals Bryce Young's Week 9 status
Will Bryce Young play this week? Maybe, although it's still a bit of a long shot. Young didn't practice last week and was unsurprisingly ruled out against the Buffalo Bills in an eventual ugly 40-9 loss.
Dave Canales said after, "Pretty close—he made progress throughout the week, but didn't feel confident enough to get him out there to be able to do all the things that he needs to do to be successful. But we'll circle back around early this week and the hope is to get him back out there on Wednesday doin' something. But again, we gotta be smart and do the right thing."
Young's overarching health matters a lot more than one or two games. While Young certainly would've done better than Andy Dalton in Week 8 and would be an upgrade in Week 9, those are two games the Panthers are unlikely to win no matter what, so Young's health for the games after should be a consideration.
The Panthers, though, at 4-4 and still in second place in the NFC South, will make a decision on what's best for the team's dwindling playoff chances in spite of the brutal schedule ahead. So if Young is healthy, even hobbled a bit, he'll probably be out there.
Had Dalton played well on Sunday, they might be more cautious, but it's clear they can't afford to do that since Dalton was almost unplayable against the Bills.
