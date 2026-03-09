Devin Lloyd, 2 Other Star Defenders Linked to Panthers in Free Agency

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers fielded one of the worst defenses in NFL annals. In Dave Canales’s first season as head coach, the club allowed a single-season record 534 points—most of that the result of giving up 59 offensive touchdowns. Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit permitted a whopping 179.8 yards per game on the ground, surrendering 200-plus yards rushing in each of the team’s final six games.

Thanks to general manager Dan Morgan’s offseason efforts a year ago, the Panthers went from allowing the most total yards per game (404.5) to a respectable 16th in total defense (327.2). Carolina defenders gave up 123.3 yards per game, a significant improvement from the previous season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This past season, the Panthers posted their eight consecutive losing campaign. However, that 8-9 mark was good enough for Canales’s team to be crowned NFC South champions. If Carolina has a winning season in its sights, more improvement must be made—especially on this side of the football.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan could be eyeing defense in free agency

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had a few nuggets when it came to the latest “buzz” around the league. Teams can begin negotiating with potential unrestricted free agents starting at 12:00 pm ET today. In the case of players such as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was released by the Bears for salary-cap reasons, they can be inked to a deal immediately.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) poses for a television camera with cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) after recovering a fumble against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Fowler had some thoughts about the Panthers, and they indeed had to do with Evero’s defensive unit. “Carolina is lurking in several markets,” explained Fowler, “likely seeking pass-rush and linebacker help. Players such as edge rusher Odafe Oweh and linebacker Devin Lloyd are considered good fits for the Panthers’ defensive scheme. General manager Dan Morgan also was with Buffalo when the franchise drafted free agent linebacker Edmunds.”

The linebacker spot is certainly an area that the Panthers must address. A year ago, Morgan signed Christian Rozeboom to a one-year contract. He led Canales’s club in tackles, which was the case for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. However, he finished ’25 tied for 72nd by Pro Football Focus when it came to performers at his position.

Adding a consistent edge rusher a big priority for Carolina

Meanwhile, Carolina’s lack of a pass rush has been a sore spot for far too long. The Panthers have finished with 27, 32, and 30 sacks, respectively, in the last three season dating back to 2023.

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Arguably, the two biggest names out there (for now) are Oweh (Chargers) and Trey Hendrickson (Bengals). However. this may be the year the team addresses the issue with their first-round pick. Carolina has not used its top selection on an edge rusher since grabbing Brian Burns in 2019.

A year ago, Morgan was proactive when it came to adding veteran pieces to that troubled defense. That may very well be the case in these next few days as well.