Four-Point Plan for the Carolina Panthers' Ideal Free Agency

Free agency is nearly upon us, and the Carolina Panthers will hopefully be somewhat busy. They won't spend like they did last season, but they should have a few players in mind to bring in next week. Dan Morgan and company have a plan, but they might want to consider the following as their new plan of action.

Step 1: Sign a mid-tier edge rusher

The Panthers need an edge rusher, but they shouldn't preclude themselves from also drafting one early. That means Odafe Oweh, Trey Hendrickson, and Khalil Mack are out. Bradley Chubb might be, too.

They should focus on someone impactful but not terribly expensive. They may want to prioritize someone younger, too, so they can fit the timeline with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen better.

These include:

Joseph Ossai: 25 years old, projected $9.2M

Arnold Ebiketie: 27 years old, projected $9M

K'Lavon Chaisson: 26 years old, projected $8.9M

AJ Epenesa: 27 years old, projected $6.4M

Sign one of those first and foremost.

Step 2: Add a linebacker not named Devin Lloyd

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) rushes as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Adding Devin Lloyd would be nice, but he's going to be way too expensive for the Panthers to justify. They need to add someone who is good but not a superstar; that way, they can still dip into the ultra-deep LB class in the draft.

They need to let Christian Rozeboom walk and bring in someone to replace/upgrade him. Then, they can draft a prospect and have a nice trio with the prospect, Trevin Wallace, and a free agent. Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, Nakobe Dean, and Kenneth Murray are all good options.

Step 3: Add D-line depth

There is a good chance the Panthers will have to trade or release A'Shawn Robinson. It'll free up $10.5 million, but it will also open up a spot on the starting defensive line. Robinson was also a solid contributor.

The Panthers can always draft to replace, but the 19th pick would be better spent on a linebacker or edge rusher than Peter Woods, hence the need to fill out the line in free agency. Logan Hall, Sheldon Rankins, and Larry Ogunjobi are all solid choices.

Step 4: Add one pass-catcher

The Panthers have two options here when it comes to pass-catchers. First, they can add a depth chart wide receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster would be the dream addition, but someone who slots in at WR3 or WR4 and gives the Panthers a reliable vet would be nice.

The second option is to cut Tommy Tremble to save some money and sign a better tight end. Dallas Goedert, Noah Fant, and Chig Okonkwo are particularly interesting potential additions to the Panthers' offense.