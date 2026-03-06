Georgia Stud Lands with Panthers in Latest Mock in Stunning Development

A year ago in advance of the NFL draft, the speculation regarding the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick was that general manager Dan Morgan could address the pass rush with the eighth overall selection. The popular name was University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. As it turned out, Morgan nailed the pick with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was named the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Carolina Panthers could make a surprising pick in first round

On Thursday, Joseph Person of The Athletic proposed his 2026 mock draft for the Panthers, and had a change of heart from his somewhat recent prediction regarding general manager Morgan’s first-round selection. With the 19th overall pick, could Carolina have University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling on its mind?

“Something about mock season always leads us back to the SEC,” said Person. “After taking Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in this spot last month, we brushed up on our math and figured out that, while talented, Mesidor will be pushing 30 when it’s time for his second contract. That doesn’t seem like a Morgan move, despite having also starred at The U.”

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Freeling, who turns 22 the first week of training camp,” added Person, “was viewed initially by some teams as a late-first-round prospect. But his stock has risen as scouts have gotten more of a look at the 6’7”, 315-pounder with 33 3/4-inch arms. Freeling showed off his athleticism in Indianapolis, running a 40 in 4.93 seconds with a 1.72-second, 10-yard split.”

Georgia’s Monroe Freeling is an ascending player

In his latest two-round mock draft, Jordan Reid of ESPN had the ascending blocker going sixth to the Cleveland Browns. “Freeling’s stock has skyrocketed since the end of the season,” stated Reid. “At 6’,7”, 315 pounds, he's one of the few true left tackles of this class. He is also an excellent athlete who excels in space and on the move. His size, upside and athletic traits have prompted multiple teams to rank him as the top offensive tackle at the combine...”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Obviously, the reigning NFC South champions have an issue to address at left tackle this offseason after their primary starter the past four seasons went down in the playoffs with a patellar tendon injury. “Freeling started only one full season at Georgia and is still developing, said Person. “The Panthers could also sign a veteran such as Yosh Nijman to replace injured Ikem Ekwonu and help Freeling get ready to take over. The question is whether Freeling will be available at 19?”