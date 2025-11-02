Greg Olsen shouts out Key & Peele after Rico Dowdle TD for Panthers
Rico Dowdle blasted into the end zone in the third quarter for his second touchdown of the day for the Carolina Panthers. The Green Bay Packers have been very strong against running backs this year, but Dowdle has had very little trouble with them today.
But after the touchdown, Dowdle did something hilarious and illegal. He pumped his hips multiple times, which prompted a flag. Quick-witted Greg Olsen, a former Panther himself, noted that it was a reference to the famous Key & Peele celebration sketch.
In that sketch, a football player was allowed a couple of hip thrusts, but after a certain amount, the refs would have to flag it. They watched closely, waiting for the inevitable thrust before flagging him. It didn't take that much time on Sunday.
Olsen and Adam Amin had a laugh calling out the skit, but it cost the Panthers dearly. Dowdle returned from another injury to score after a DPI on third down, but the PAT was pushed back by 15 yards.
The Packers opted to enforce it on the kick and wisely so. With windy conditions hampering both teams, especially in the kicking game, Ryan Fitzgerald missed badly. He was short and wide right thanks to the wind.
That kept the contest at 13-6 instead of an easy 14-6, which makes things much easier for the Packers. They need only tie it with a TD and PAT instead of a touchdown and a two-point conversion. That may come back to bite Carolina.
