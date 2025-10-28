Healthy Bryce Young could 'go a long way' to getting Panthers back over .500
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to get quarterback Bryce Young back very soon.
The third-year pro missed his first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury and the team sorely missed him. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm stressed how important it is for Young to get back on the field soon.
"After winning three straight, the Panthers lost by at least 16 points for the third time this season. With Bryce Young out, Andy Dalton and the Carolina offense struggled to stay on schedule all game," Edholm wrote.
"On three first-half possessions, the Panthers reached the Buffalo 30-yard line or better, but came away with only three total points. Between those difficulties and a Dalton pick that was run back to the Carolina 1-yard line, a close game became a Bills laugher. If the Panthers hope not to fall below .500 again, getting Young back in time for Sunday's game at Green Bay will go a long way."
Panthers need Young back soon
The margin between Dalton and Young is much wider this season than it has over the past few years. It's hard to imagine the Panthers winning many games with Dalton under center instead of Young, especially if the team plays like it did against the Bills.
The Panthers won't play teams as talented as the Bills every week, but the schedule isn't getting much easier. Six of the Panthers' final nine games of the season are against teams that are currently in the playoff picture, including the team's Week 9 battle against the Packers.
The Panthers are capable of contending for the playoffs this season, but only if Young is truly healthy. The longer he stays out, the further away the Panthers slip, so getting him back on the field should be of paramount importance for the Panthers.
In the meantime, Dalton should prepare to play under center for Young in case he has to sit out for another game.
The Panthers and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Lambeau Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.
