Carolina Panthers Projected to Draft O-Line First Without Addressing Tackle

The Carolina Panthers overcame a lot of injuries on the offensive line in 2025. That was a tribute to general manager Dan Morgan’s offseason work in which he made sure the entire unit from 2024, including backups, returned in ’25.

Unfortunately, the odds of that happening again in 2026 are in jeopardy, due to unfortunate circumstances. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the team’s first-round playoff loss to the Rams in January. It remains to be seen how long the four-year pro will be out of action, but it’s something that could shelve him all of next season.

ESPN’s Matt Miller, fresh off a trip to the Senior Bowl, has put together a two-round mock draft for 2026. He indeed has Canales’s club opting for some offensive line help. However, his focus is on the inside and not the outside. Miller has Morgan and the team using the 19th overall pick on Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane.

“The Panthers took a huge jump in 2025,” explained Miller, “winning the NFC South and seeing more glimpses of quarterback Bryce Young playing up to his former No. 1 pick status. With the Panthers set to pick up Young's fifth-year option, they can use this pick to continue to build around him and give him support."

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Ioane is the best interior lineman in the class,” added Miller, “with elite power in the run game and patience in pass protection. The savvy left guard allowed just two pressures and no sacks in 11 games last season. Teams looking for a power anchor in the passing game will love what Ioane brings. He's a starter from day one and boasts Pro Bowl talent.”

The prediction does make some sense interior blockers Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen can test free agency in March. And while right guard Robert Hunt returned for the playoff clash with the Rams, the 2024 Pro Bowler missed the team’s final 15 regular-season games with a torn bicep injury.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Should the Panthers try to trade for Maxx Crosby right now?

Improving IDL named cut candidate for Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers urged to call Bears for huge blockbuster trade