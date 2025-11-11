Insider urges Panthers to take flyer on retread over Bryce Young in 2026
While the writing isn't on the wall yet, someone is picking up the pen for the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young. He may still one day be a solid starting quarterback, but so far, the Panthers don't look like the team he's going to be that on. That means someone else might be under center in 2026.
The draft doesn't hold answers, since Carolina will likely pick outside the top 10 in a difficult-to-judge QB class. Free agency (or a trade) might hold the answer, but the options aren't inspiring. Still, one ESPN insider believes taking a flyer on a retread might be the answer.
Insider urges Panthers to go after Kyler Murray, Mac Jones
While it's still possible that we look back at Sunday's loss as an anomaly, Bryce Young's future is anything but certain. If things don't improve, it would not at all be a shock if the Panthers pursued other options.
Ben Solak with ESPN wrote, "Carolina will almost certainly pursue a quarterback alternative this offseason. It probably won't fully punt on Young, as he's still on a cheap contract and not prohibitively bad at the position, as shown by the Panthers' 5-5 record this season."
Young is capable, but he's also inconsistent, and the Panthers, in Solak's opinion, have an offense ready for a veteran to take them to new heights. "This offense is plug-and-play ready for a functional veteran, with a strong offensive line and a budding elite receiver in Tetairoa McMillan," he said.
Outside of that, though, things are not exactly ideal. Xavier Legette is a bust, and Jalen Coker's breakout looks further and further away by the week. Rico Dowdle is good, but he's a free agent at the end of the season, and Chuba Hubbard looks washed up.
Still, some of the pieces are there. "Kyler Murray is the obvious name for this upcoming offseason, as his time in Arizona seems all but over," Solak said. The connection makes sense, although Carolina might want a QB with more natural size after attempting with the shorter Young.
With that in mind, Solak has another idea, "You know who loves to funnel targets to a star No. 1 receiver and has the sort of pocket fearlessness that Smith and Mayfield both displayed? Mac Jones. Is he under contract with the 49ers in 2026? Yes. But we'll cross that bridge when we get there. He would be a good fit."
The Panthers, and Bryce Young, have eight weeks (seven games) to figure something out. If they can't, then the front office might just take Solak's advice.
