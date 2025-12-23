Former Panthers great renders verdict on Bryce Young's future

It has taken quite some time, multiple coaches, and a ton of roster changes, but the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young are seeing positive growth.

It's year two for Young and Dave Canales, and they're on the cusp of the playoffs. All parties, including Young, can be far more consistent, but it does look like the team has finally found its franchise QB.

Former Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey isn't so sure.

Jeremy Shockey isn't sure Bryce Young is the future

December 18, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey (80) laughs during a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bryce Young has had a somewhat up-and-down season, but overall, he's having the best year of his career. Unsurprisingly, the Panthers are in first.

The question of his future is a big one, and the Panthers seem poised to pick up his fifth-year option. But according to Jeremy Shockey, nothing feels set in stone.

"I think that’s still up in the air," he said in an exclusive interview with Hard Rock Bet. Shockey pointed, interestingly, to Young's Week 15 outing.

Young was solid if unspectacular that day. The Saints wanted him to beat them, not Rico Dowdle. To his credit, when asked to (because of the gameplan), he mostly did deliver. It just didn't yield a win.

"That’s a good example of why it’s hard to say that Young is becoming a franchise quarterback," Shockey said, perhaps missing the mark a bit. Young's had plenty of down performances this year (even another against the Saints), but that wasn't one of them.

It’s hard when looking at the Panthers right now. I don’t know what the answer is," the former tight end continued. "Young plays very well sometimes, but other times, his play and the offense’s play are not good."

Shockey said that illustrates how difficult it really is to find franchise quarterbacks. "Young is still a young kid though, and he’s got a lot of time left. As long as he keeps getting better, he’ll have opportunities," he admitted.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Young has gotten better, seemingly, every year, Shockey added. Shockey said that Young must cut out the inconsistencies and continue playing at a high level at this time of the year, when wins and losses matter so much more.

If he does that, he can be "viewed as one of those franchise quarterbacks."

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers’ power rankings spot rises with playoff odds

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ stunning home win vs. Bucs

Panthers studs & duds from their huge win over the Buccaneers