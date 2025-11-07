NFL analyst projects strong finish to Carolina Panthers' 2025 season
The Carolina Panthers are riding high after a huge road win over the Green Bay Packers. It's hard to remember the last time the vibes were this good. It was either when Steve Wilks took over or when Cam Newton took them to the playoffs in 2017. It's been a while.
How much further can they go? At 5-4, they're firmly in the NFC South title race and in the NFC playoff race at large. While they may not make the postseason, one insider does foresee this hot streak continuing the rest of the way.
Panthers predicted to finish over .500 for first time in eight years
The Carolina Panthers last finished over .500 in 2017, so this 5-4 start feels like the 14-0 start from 2015. But with a tough schedule the rest of the way (and perhaps a team punching well above its weight class), when will the good times end?
According to CBS Sports insider Bryan DeArdo, not this year. He predicts that they will win five of their next eight games to finish 10-7, which isn't enough for a division title or a playoff berth thanks to the vaunted NFC West (which sent two of the three Wild Card teams in this prediction).
"Fittingly, the Panthers' resurgence this season has been marked by the team's return to its roots as a ground-and-pound football team. Led by newcomer Rico Dowdle, the Panthers are currently fifth in the NFL in rushing. The Panthers have also gotten efficient quarterback play from Bryce Young," DeArdo wrote.
So how can the Panthers possibly get to that record? Here's what the insider thinks will happen:
- vs. Saints - W
- @ Falcons - L
- @ 49ers - L
- vs. Rams - W
- BYE
- @ Saints - W
- vs. Buccaneers - W
- vs. Seahawks - L
- @ Buccaneers - W
It's hard to agree with some of these. As good as the Panthers have played, they're not good enough to hand the Los Angeles Rams a loss. They're also not good enough to sweep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, unless somehow the Bucs have locked things up and rest starters in Week 18.
So with that in mind, 8-9 seems more feasible, but the Panthers have outperformed expectations so far, so who's to say they can't continue?