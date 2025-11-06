All Panthers

Bryce Young, defense could be 'the future' Panthers need

The Carolina Panthers are figuring things out at the quarterback spot and on defense after years of struggling.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are 5-4 after the first half of the season, which includes four wins in the past five weeks.

The team's victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 may be the team's most impressive yet, holding a top-tier offense to just 13 points while quarterback Bryce Young led a game-winning drive on the road at Lambeau Field. ESPN insider David Newton thinks Young and the defense could be the "future" of the franchise.

"Promise and inconsistency. Carolina looked horrible during a 0-2 start and during a Week 7 drubbing by Buffalo. In between, it found a way go 5-4 and be above .500 for the first time this deep in the season since 2019. QB Bryce Young and the defense are the future," Newton wrote.

"When Young protects the ball, he gives Carolina a chance. He has six touchdown passes and three interceptions during his four-game winning streak. Avoiding pressure is key. He's been sacked three times in his past three starts. Backup Andy Dalton was sacked seven times in Carolina's only loss the past month, when Young was sidelined."

Young, Panthers defense proving themselves this season

The team needs to continue playing at a high level on both sides of the ball, especially now because a playoff spot is within reach in the NFC, both as a wild card and potential division winner.

"The defense is playing well enough to keep Carolina in most games. That will be critical against the 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Bucs (twice) down the stretch with the Panthers only 1½ games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South. Pull off a couple of upsets, sweep the Bucs and they have a chance to make the playoffs," Newton wrote.

If the Panthers can keep things close in the NFC South, they could be in play to challenge the Bucs for the top spot in the division with two of the final three games coming against Tampa. In the meantime, the Panthers will hope to keep their winning ways against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

