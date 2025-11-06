Bryce Young, defense could be 'the future' Panthers need
The Carolina Panthers are 5-4 after the first half of the season, which includes four wins in the past five weeks.
The team's victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 may be the team's most impressive yet, holding a top-tier offense to just 13 points while quarterback Bryce Young led a game-winning drive on the road at Lambeau Field. ESPN insider David Newton thinks Young and the defense could be the "future" of the franchise.
"Promise and inconsistency. Carolina looked horrible during a 0-2 start and during a Week 7 drubbing by Buffalo. In between, it found a way go 5-4 and be above .500 for the first time this deep in the season since 2019. QB Bryce Young and the defense are the future," Newton wrote.
"When Young protects the ball, he gives Carolina a chance. He has six touchdown passes and three interceptions during his four-game winning streak. Avoiding pressure is key. He's been sacked three times in his past three starts. Backup Andy Dalton was sacked seven times in Carolina's only loss the past month, when Young was sidelined."
Young, Panthers defense proving themselves this season
The team needs to continue playing at a high level on both sides of the ball, especially now because a playoff spot is within reach in the NFC, both as a wild card and potential division winner.
"The defense is playing well enough to keep Carolina in most games. That will be critical against the 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Bucs (twice) down the stretch with the Panthers only 1½ games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South. Pull off a couple of upsets, sweep the Bucs and they have a chance to make the playoffs," Newton wrote.
If the Panthers can keep things close in the NFC South, they could be in play to challenge the Bucs for the top spot in the division with two of the final three games coming against Tampa. In the meantime, the Panthers will hope to keep their winning ways against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
