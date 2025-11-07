Panthers predicted to ditch Bryce Young for 2x Pro Bowl QB in offseason
The Carolina Panthers don't really need a quarterback. Bryce Young isn't lighting up the scoreboard, but the offensive setup around him is pretty strong. The Panthers want to run the ball a lot, but when called on, Young can make plays. He's unbeaten in his last four starts.
Could the Panthers upgrade? Probably, Young is nowhere near a top QB like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. Could they also do a whole lot worse? Certainly, there are many QBs who'd struggle even more in Carolina's ecosystem.
But since they "could" upgrade there, some analysts believe they might look into that. If they do, then the Panthers could be an "ideal landing spot" for a former Pro Bowl QB whose career seems over in his current location.
Panthers linked to Kyler Murray in 2026 offseason
Kyler Murray's tenure in Arizona is all but over. He has been dealing with a foot injury, and in his absence, the offense has looked better with Jacoby Brissett. Now, Murray is healthy, but he's lost his job. There's really no coming back from that.
Naturally, that means the Cardinals will attempt to trade him this offseason, but the options are limited. Most of the worst teams will draft someone in what's shaping up to be a fairly deep QB class.
"Teams like the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns may opt to draft a quarterback. These clubs have multiple 2026 first-rounders or will likely hold top picks in the upcoming draft," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton said.
"Murray, whose contract carries another year of guaranteed money, would be an ideal fit for a squad that needs a quarterback, but isn't in a position to draft a top prospect," he said, and that description seems to be what Moton thinks the Panthers are.
The Panthers probably disagree with that. They seem to be fairly confident in Bryce Young and his pairing with Dave Canales, so it's highly unlikely that the Panthers swing a move like this, especially with Young still on his rookie deal and Murray being so costly. Murray also doesn't currently represent a massive upgrade for the cost, so this is probably not happening.
