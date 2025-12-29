NFL analyst rips Dave Canales for cowardly move in Panthers loss

The Carolina Panthers were not remotely ready to compete with the NFC-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Despite a pretty strong defensive performance, the offense could not muster anything up.

This has been a problem at times in the Dave Canales era, though it's worth noting that this matchup was probably the toughest (if not, it was up there) matchups the Panthers have had since Canales took over.

But at the end of it, Canales made an interesting decision with the team's final offensive possession, and it baffled one analyst terribly.

NFL analyst left baffled by controversial Dave Canales call

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After a turnover on downs led to another short field and another easy Seahawks touchdown, the Panthers were effectively done for. With just over two minutes to go, a 17-point deficit was wholly insurmountable.

So it goes without saying that that offensive possession was totally meaningless. The Panthers had lost, and losing 27-10 is really not all that different from losing 27-17. It didn't matter what they did.

However, typically, teams do not kneel out their possession unless it's halftime or they're in victory formation. The Panthers were in neither situation.

And to make matters worse, they didn't even kneel it out. They knelt on fourth down and turned it over, allowing Seattle's offense to come on and kneel it.

but three straight kneeldowns for Carolina - including on 4th down instead of just punting - was one of the most dumbfounding sequences I've seen this season across the league https://t.co/tTsQrwLkgo — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 28, 2025

Josh Norris said on X, "It's meaningless... but three straight kneeldowns for Carolina - including on 4th down instead of just punting - was one of the most dumbfounding sequences I've seen this season across the league."

That is a decision you certainly don't see every day. Canales defended it after by saying he, understandably, just wants everyone unscathed for next week's win-and-in trip to Tampa Bay.

That makes sense, but it's still not something you ever see. To protect his players without waving the cowardly white flag and putting up literally no effort, he could've called three runs and punted. Kneeling down was pretty cowardly.

Maybe it won't matter next week, but you'd have liked to see, even in the dead of garbage time, the Panthers get something going on offense. The offense that showed up today, Canales included, cannot show up next week, so why not try and finish on a high note?

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Alas, the Panthers decided not to do that, and only time will tell if it will slow them down in Florida next week with the division title on the line.

