NFL analyst unsure what to make of the inconsistent 2025 Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers can go on the road and beat the Green Bay Packers. They can also immediately follow that up with an embarrassing home loss to the New Orleans Saints. It's the NFL, and anything can happen, but these feel very much like two extremes.
Fans might be confused about how to evaluate this squad. Are they good or not? The fans are not alone. Some analysts are a little unsure what to make of this team. That's not necessarily a good thing, as one NFL insider put in his Power Rankings.
NFL analyst confused about 2025 Panthers
The Panthers probably are not a playoff contender after their most recent loss. They probably weren't anyway, because 6-4 isn't a pristine record, and the schedule ahead is insanely brutal. The Panthers also probably still aren't a basement-dweller, either.
NFL insider Eric Edholm wrote, "If anyone has a good read on exactly what kind of a team Carolina is, please drop me a line. I’d love to know. Because it has become obvious that these Panthers require a broader scope than drilling down on what happens to them each week. We've seen a 30-0 win followed by a 29-point loss in Weeks 3 and 4. Three straight victories, then another blowout defeat. An upset in Green Bay followed by a home loss to the lowly Saints. Quite an interesting road to 5-5."
Edholm acknowledged that they're only 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot, but losing to the Saints was killer. Even more damaging is how the offense has played. 45 points in four games is not ideal, and it's not going to get anyone into the playoffs.
That offense has been surprisingly bad, while the defense has been surprisingly good. If you had predicted 5-5 through 10 games after last year, it wouldn't have been a crazy guess, but we would've all expected good offense and bad defense to be the culprits, not the other way around.
The Panthers now enter a make-or-break stretch, so we'll know a little more about who they are in the coming weeks. It just might not be enjoyable to learn.
