NFL analyst names the Carolina Panthers' fatal flaw for potential playoff run

If you've ever watched the Carolina Panthers this year, you've probably noticed one thing. The defense is pretty solid, but they have a tendency to bend without breaking.

They will allow an offense to sustain a drive and move down the field before stiffening. It's an admirable trait, but it isn't exactly a trait of an elite unit.

More often than not, it can be a negative. The defense struggles to make stops when it needs to, especially on third downs. That could be really damaging in the playoffs, one analyst concluded.

The Panthers have a fatal flaw on defense

If the Panthers get into the playoffs and struggle, then it could be a variety of factors. Coaching could derail the offense. A Jekyll-and-Hyde running game could tank them. The lack of a pass rush could bite.

According to Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, the defense's inability to get stops on third down will be the fatal flaw the Panthers cannot overcome.

"In the last two weeks, the Panthers have allowed first downs on 56 percent of their opponents' third-down attempts," Gagnon said. "Only the Raiders and Cowboys have been worse on third down, even though a pass rush that owns the league's worst pressure rate has finally shown some life."

This was especially true against the New Orleans Saints, a game that they lost. Had they won, they'd have already clinched a playoff spot and the division title.

They routinely got New Orleans into third-and-long situations, but they folded then. Tyler Shough converted a number of third downs with a distance of more than 10 yards. It was maddening, and it's a big issue.

In the playoffs, this could be hugely detrimental. The Panthers aren't a great defense, and if they can't get stops on important downs, they won't have a chance. The offenses are just too good to give so many plays to.

The Panthers don't have a great offense, either, so sustaining drives on that side of the ball may be tough. And if that happens, the defense will get tired quickly, and things could get ugly.

