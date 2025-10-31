NFL insider says Carolina Panthers won't deal 5 'foundational' players at trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers are 4-4, and by the time the trade deadline rolls around, they'll be no worse than 4-5 (which feels likely). That makes it rather hard to envision any game-breaking moves. It's extremely likely that the Panthers will do very little at all.
Whatever they do it is going to be on a small scale. For starters, they don't really have that many big pieces they can move. Their expendable players just aren't that desirable to other teams. And their foundational pieces are too important to move on from. At least, that's what the latest Joe Person report states.
Panthers won't be making any blockbuster trades this year
The Panthers are technically still alive in the playoff race. Therefore, they will probably not be doing a whole lot at the deadline. They might move an expiring contract for a very late draft pick, but don't expect much else.
"The Panthers believe they’re building something with third-year quarterback Bryce Young, second-year head coach Dave Canales and several core players they’ve signed to long-term extensions (Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, Jaycee Horn, Taylor Moton)," Joe Person reported.
"So, while teams might ask about the availability of an in-his-prime, Pro-Bowler like Brown — as the Cowboys did when GM Dan Morgan called about Micah Parsons — Morgan isn’t going to undermine the building process by shipping off one of the foundational blocks," he concluded.
Who might those foundational pieces be? Horn and Brown are absolutely foundational, but everyone else is probably not. Moton is good, but he's not necessarily irreplaceable or among the absolute best at his spot. Hubbard has been good, but not this year. Young is way too valuable to the team right now.
Among those, the only one who could possibly be traded is Hubbard. But as Person reported, that's not going to happen. Moton's way too important to a depleted offensive line. Brown and Horn should be untouchable. Hubbard isn't, but his value is low, and the Panthers really like him.
So who might get traded? DJ Wonnum, Nick Scott, and Hunter Renfrow could, but really only Renfrow makes sense.
