Brilliant Panthers-Giants trade proposal would fix backfield and defense

The Carolina Panthers have a glaring need on the edge, which was true before the season and remains true now. Nic Scourton has been good, but Princely Umanmielen is still very much a work in progress. D.J. Wonnum is adding very little, and Pat Jones is done for the year.
The Panthers also need to do something about their backfield. It's crowded, and they're relying too much on an ineffective Chuba Hubbard right now. To fix both issues, Bleacher Report insider Brad Gagnon proposed a brilliant trade.
Panthers urged to swap Chuba Hubbard and picks for Kayvon Thibodeaux
The Panthers need edge rushing. The Giants have some to spare. The Giants need running backs. The Panthers have some to spare. It is a match made in heaven, even if the two teams have literally said they're not trading the two players mentioned here.
Brad Gagnon proposed the Panthers send Chuba Hubbard and picks for Kayvon Thibodeaux, and it's hard not to like this deal for both sides. The Panthers can roll with Rico Dowdle and possibly extend him, with Trevor Etienne as a backup and Jonathon Brooks returning next year.
The Giants have edge rushing with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter locked down for the next few seasons. Thibodeaux is useful, but he's also expendable. Getting capital and filling a need would be excellent, especially since Hubbard might be an upgrade over an injured Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy next year.
"I understand the Giants may not want to trade Thibodeaux, but with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the roster, a team that is still realistically rebuilding has to be practical," Gagnon wrote. "Hubbard could help with the loss of Cam Skattebo to injury but also serve as a potential long-term option, and getting some draft capital as well (while dodging a $14.8 million 2026 contract year) for the disappointing Thibodeaux would make sense."
Gagnon also said from the Panthers' perspective, "The Panthers desperately need pass-rushing help, and this gives them that plus upside while paving the way for Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne in the backfield. The Giants have two other elite-ceiling edge defenders and could use a back following Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury. Obviously, this would also cost Carolina some draft capital as well."
It's a win-win for these two teams, though the Giants have said Thibodeaux is not available. The Panthers have said they're not planning to trade Hubbard, either, so this is almost certainly not happening. We can dream about it, though, since it is a really good deal.
