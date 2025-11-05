NFL insider has one trade he wishes Panthers would've made
The Carolina Panthers did nothing at the trade deadline yesterday, which is a bit of a surprise. They had some expendable pieces, namely DJ Wonnum, Nick Scott, and Hunter Renfrow, that could've netted a few late-round draft picks. Still, they sat totally quiet.
They're 5-4 and in the playoff hunt, but they aren't being fooled into rushing this rebuild. They're going to continue playing it safe, which is why they may not have gone after this one deal that Bleacher Report insider Brad Gagnon would've loved to see.
NFL insider wishes the Panthers would've dealt for Kayvon Thibodeaux
The New York Giants have a surplus of edge rushers. The Carolina Panthers do not. Had they partnered up to make a deal, it would've likely centered around that fact, but they did not. Brad Gagnon wishes they had.
"There just isn't much room for Kayvon Thibodeaux in New York, but the 24-year-old has room to grow and remains under team control through 2026," Gagnon said. "That would have made him a nice fit for a Carolina team that is in the NFC playoff race but is likely (smartly) still thinking about the future more so than 2025."
However, even as the Panthers maintained their outlook on the future, Gagnon believes adding Thibodeaux, who wouldn't have been a rental, would have been "sensible" since the Panthers have the second-worst pressure rate in the NFL.
"[The Panthers are] still guaranteed nothing from rookie Day 2 draft picks Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen," he added. "Maybe the Giants weren't willing to budge, though Jermaine Johnson of the Jets would have made similar sense. However, the Panthers did nothing while edges like Jaelan Phillips and Dre'Mont Jones moved ahead of the deadline."
The Panthers could've jumped in on an edge rusher, but they opted not to. Nic Scourton is developing nicely, and there's still hope for Princely Umanmielen. They are likely planning, however, to address the issue again in the draft, perhaps in the first round this time. Either way, they felt that the draft capital they've accumulated was worth more than an upgrade off the edge right now.
