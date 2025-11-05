Analyst calls Bryce Young an 'impediment' to Panthers success
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young hasn't lost a start in over a month. Since a tough trip to New England, Young is unbeaten at home and on the road, the latter of which is a huge development. Right now, he's winning football games. He's not always playing at an elite level, but he's winning games.
However, one analyst doesn't seem to think that this will continue much longer. In fact, after Sunday's contest, in which Young was not very good but walked away with a win anyway, the analyst claimed that Young is closer to being the problem than the solution.
Bryce Young labeled 'impediment' after latest victory
The Panthers won on Sunday, and it might have been in spite of Bryce Young. He struggled, like Jordan Love, throwing into the high winds, and he made a poor mistake in the red zone. Still, the Panthers walked it off, but it wasn't necessarily because of their QB.
Bleacher Report insider Brent Sobleski said, "Bryce Young is closer to an impediment for the Carolina Panthers offense than he is the solution." Sobleski acknowledged that he's saying this after another clutch game-winning drive, but he pointed out that Young threw for 19 yards and Rico Dowdle ran for 19 on that drive before the field goal."
He also noted that the Panthers' offense is clearly built around Dowdle right now. "Young isn't playing like a recent No. 1 draft pick. Instead, Carolina is a run-first team. The QB helps his team the most when he turns around and hands the ball to Dowdle," he concluded.
On the one hand, the offense is built around the run game, but that's always been the case. The Panthers haven't been a pass-heavy team really at all during Young's tenure, so criticizing him for that now seems silly.
Dowdle did do the heavy lifting on that drive and in the whole game, but that's one game out of the last four that Young has won. Plus, we all saw what a Panthers offense looks like without Young under center last week against the Buffalo Bills. It was ugly, so clearly, Young isn't as close to the problem in that scheme as Sobleski seems to believe.
