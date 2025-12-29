Odds revealed for Panthers-Buccaneers winner-take-all matchup for NFC South crown

It all comes down to this. The entire 2025 NFL season comes down to Week 18 between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Each team, barring an Atlanta Falcons win tonight and next week, will get in with a win. If the Falcons somehow win out, the Panthers will get in no matter what.

That's highly unlikely, though, so it ultimately comes down to the winner of Saturday's contest. And according to the odds, the Panthers will not be making the playoffs this season.

Bucs predicted to beat Panthers in NFC South championship

It doesn't often happen like this, but the two teams still mathematically alive for the NFC South are facing off in Week 18. The Buccaneers, losers of seven of their last eight games, are hosting the Panthers.

Perhaps because of the venue, the Buccaneers are favored. Per DraftKings, they're -162 on the moneyline. The Panthers are +136 to win their first division title since 2015.

The spread is three points. The Buccaneers are -110 to cover the spread and win by more than three, and the Panthers are also -110 to cover and lose by less than three. Put simply, it should be a close game, but the Panthers are expected to lose.

The over/under is 43.5 points, and the over is -108. The under is slightly more favorable at -112. The odds don't suggest a high-scoring game. The 23-20 score from Week 16 would fit pretty well with this.

This may actually be good news. The Panthers have lost 12 in a row in which they were favored at the onset. The New York Jets win doesn't count because the initial odds had them as slight underdogs.

The Panthers beat the Bucs in Week 16 when they were underdogs, and that seems to be when they do their best work. So the fact that these odds currently suggest that Tampa has the advantage might be fortunate.

However, it is a little disrespectful to think that the Panthers, even on the road, are not expected to beat a team that's won once in the last two months, lost to the Panthers, and just lost to the Quinn Ewers-led Miami Dolphins.

