NFL announces huge change to Panthers-Buccaneers Week 18 matchup

Just a week ago, the Carolina Panthers were coming off the biggest win of the season. By beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, they gave themselves the chance to get into the playoffs by winning one of the final two games.

Unfortunately, they got hogmollied at home by the Seattle Seahawks. Now, they have to go on the road to Tampa next week to play for the division title. The whole world will now be watching.

Panthers-Buccaneers flexed to Saturday

There are two matchups for the division next week. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will duke it out for the NFC West, and the Carolina Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the South.

Both those games have been flexed to Saturday. According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has put Panthers-Bucs in the 4:30 slot on Saturday. That means there will be no other game on television.

The entire world will be watching, which honestly doesn't bode all that well for the Panthers. They played really poorly in their only primetime matchup this year, a 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

Historically, the Panthers are 19-32 in primetime games. Nothing about this game is going to be easy for the Panthers.

It's a must-win contest, which is not an occasion they typically rise to. It's on the road, and Bryce Young is 4-19 in his NFL career on the road. Dave Canales is 5-11 on the road.

The Buccaneers are obviously fading fast. They've lost four in a row. However, they own Bryce Young's Panthers. Last week's win was the first in Young's career against the Bucs, and asking him and this team to go on the road to sweep in primetime for the division is a huge ask.

Regardless, this is essentially a playoff game, so it's a huge growth opportunity for a young franchise. The Panthers will get invaluable experience by playing in this game, win or lose.

They will likely be underdogs, which is good. They tend to do better in those games. Otherwise, nothing is leaning in their favor right now.

