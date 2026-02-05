What Rival Superstar AJ Terrell Said About Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan captured the attention of many around the league very early into his rookie campaign. He acted, moved, and played beyond his age, showing that the transition from the college level was not going to be a big hurdle for him.

One of the top corners in the game, AJ Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, got to see him twice and saw up close and in person the type of damage he can do.

“Great receiver," he told Sheena Quick at Super Bowl media week. "Coming in, he’s going against one of the best in football with Jaycee Horn. I knew coming in he had great college film, a big-bodied receiver. And I feel like, as the season went on, he got better. The whole team, in general, got better, and you see, they made it to the playoffs. But for him in general, I just want to see him progress and get better.”

Caught up with #Falcons CB AJ Terrell on the @SportsPWRBrunch Purple Carpet and got his thoughts on #Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan - an OROY finalist. #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/zcrvLotuAW — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 4, 2026

McMillan vs. Terrell in Year 1

In his first matchup against the Falcons, McMillan did not go up against Terrell, who was ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury he suffered the week prior. Still, Terrell was able to see the skillset on display with McMillan finishing the game with eight receptions for 48 yards.

Later on in the year, the two did square off, and it actually ended up being the best game of McMillan's rookie season, stat-wise, that is. He ended that one with 12 catches for 130 yards and two scores in the 30-27 overtime win. It wasn't all Terrell's fault, though. The Falcons put a couple of different corners on him throughout the game, but it didn't matter. They truly had no answer for him.

A Mike Evans-type of effect?

For the last dozen years, teams in the NFC South would keep in mind during their offseason that they would need to identify and pursue corners who could challenge Tampa Bay's Mike Evans twice a year. You were never going to completely shut him down, but you had to find a guy who could at least hold his own and win some battles. It may be a little too premature to suggest McMillan will have that same type of impact, but so far, he's on that path.

