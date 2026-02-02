Ja'Marr Chase Reveals What's So Special About Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan

This week, the NFL world is focused on the Bay Area. On Tuesday afternoon, there are the Pro Bowl Games, followed by the NFL Honors event on Thursday—both in San Francisco. Six days from now, it’s Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

As players prepared for the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was one of those current of former players asked about Carolina Panthers’ rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan. He led the team in catches (70), receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown grabs (7) in 2025 for the NFC South champions. Chase, named to the Pro Bowl in each of this five NFL seasons, commented on the 6’5”, 212-pound performer.

“He’s a tall receiver, and he knows how to control his body weight for a tall guy,” said the Bengals’ star (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com). “Not a lot of tall guys know how to do it, and he’s one of them.”

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle (20) in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chase’s five-year resume is quite impressive. He’s totaled 520 receptions for 6,837 yards and 54 touchdowns in 78 regular-season games. There’s another 45 catches for 588 yards and three touchdowns in seven postseason games. He was the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he and the Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI during his debut campaign.

“I think the biggest thing about being rookie of the year,” added Chase, “just being consistent throughout the whole year. I think that’s (both) the hardest and the most-easiest thing you can do to put yourself in position to winning rookie of the year just because you’re a rookie coming in and everybody expecting—a lot of expectations and just holding yourself to who you are and just playing to your speed and just having fun, that’s the biggest thing. And (TMac’s) doing it.”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s kind of a silly coincidence. Just like McMillan’s first year in the NFL, Chase’s rookie year ended with a three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI) in the postseason. We will find out at NFL Honors on Thursday of McMillan and Chase have something else in common as well.

