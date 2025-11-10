One NFL analyst calls writing off Carolina Panthers an overreaction
Reports of the Carolina Panthers' death might be greatly exaggerated. It's easy to bury the team after an utterly disastrous loss in Week 10, dropping them to 5-5 when they had a chance to move to half a game back of first place and put some distance between them and the Atlanta Falcons.
At 5-5, the playoffs remain a long shot, and many are acting as if that loss was a season-defining one, and understandably so. But one NFL insider isn't, and he believes it's too early to totally write off this Panthers team.
NFL insider not willing to give up on Panthers yet
The Panthers lost at home to a one-win team. This happened just seven days after going on the road as two-touchdown underdogs and beating the NFC's top seed. It'd be easy to say the Panthers are fraudulent, but NFL insider Jeffri Chadiha isn't sweating it just yet.
"Divisional games are a different beast, even when teams going nowhere are standing on the opposing sideline. Give Shough credit for playing well (19-for-27 for 282 yards with two touchdowns) despite dealing with a depleted offensive line. Just don't act like this was the day Carolina turned into a pumpkin," he wrote.
He went on to say that teams must learn how to win, and it doesn't happen overnight. The Panthers have already won some games they would've lost last year, but winning all the games they should doesn't happen to teams immediately.
"Just because they were good enough to win in Green Bay two weeks ago as 13-point underdogs doesn't mean they're going to overwhelm every team they see with a woeful record," he added. Beating the Saints, he added, would have done very little since they still have an absolute gauntlet the rest of the way (Tampa Bay twice, the Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks).
"The Panthers always had to go through tougher opposition to prove themselves as viable contenders. They just have to do it now with one less win under their belt," he concluded. And when it's all said and done and the Panthers struggle in those games and end up missing the playoffs, one extra loss might end up helpful to the rebuild more than beating the Saints would have.
