Panthers Have Big Jalen Coker Decision Coming in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers are expected to have a busy offseason trying to figure out how to improve the team.

The Panthers will look to sign some free agents on the outside, but they would also benefit from re-signing some of their own. One of those players is wide receiver Jalen Coker, who proved in his second NFL season that he can be a legitimate part of the offense moving forward.

"The Panthers traded up one spot to draft South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette with the 32nd pick in 2024, then brought in former Holy Cross receiver Jalen Coker as an undrafted free agent. By the end of their second seasons, Coker had surpassed Legette as the WR2 in a move that should have happened earlier," The Athletic insider Joseph Person wrote.

"Coker, who had nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss to the Rams, is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. So the Panthers could offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum and Coker wouldn’t be able to negotiate with other teams. But why not reward a player who heeded Canales’ message to get in better shape, and do so before his price goes up?"

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Coker Due For New Contract

Coker played in 11 games in his second NFL season, much like his rookie year. While his production took a slight dip from 478 yards to 394, he really shined in the final two games of the season.

In the regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coker caught six passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. In the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Coker was started 12 times by quarterback Bryce Young, making nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The playoff performance was proof that Coker can be an elite wide receiver when the ball goes his way. It remains to be seen if Coker should be given a massive deal for his next contract, but it's clear that he needs some kind of raise.

Perhaps the Panthers could sign him to a two-year contract that would get him to the end of his fourth season, which is standard for most players coming into the league as draft picks. Coker was undrafted, so he has been going year to year, but a multi-year deal would give him the financial security that could allow him to play a little more freely.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers linked to controversial wide receiver in NFL free agency

NFL insider suggests Broncos add Cam Newton after Bo Nix injury

PFF expects Panthers to make shocking choice in NFL draft